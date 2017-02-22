Life Story: Ron Upton

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A familiar face is gone, but not forgotten from the local bar scene in Minneapolis.

With his build, it’s no surprise Ron Upton spent years working as a bouncer and doorman. He was a staple at the Uptown Bar on Hennepin Avenue before it closed in 2009. Most recently he worked at Mortimer’s on Lyndale Avenue.

“He was 6 foot 6, a very big-built guy, very scary looking at the start, but wouldn’t hurt a fly,” said his daughter, Molly Thomas.

Ron was a gentle giant whose brief encounters left lasting impressions.

“He is the sweetest, most kind person you will ever meet,” Molly said.

It was hard not to notice the big dude, with a bald head and a long, white beard. Not only did bar patrons notice Ron at the door — checking IDs and keeping the peace — they really liked him.

Katie Larson was a longtime friend.

“He enjoyed meeting people,” Larson said. “Ron was very much a people person. He was very warm and caring. He just kinda had that charisma so he got along with people so well.”

Ron had a reputation for being able to get folks to settle down. Rarely did he have to get physical.

Lyall Stearns, a longtime bartender at Mortimer’s who worked with Ron during the last few years, admired his style.

“Be cool til it’s time not to be cool anymore, you know,” Stearns said. “He would use his physical strength as a last resort. Just his size was a deterrent, so he didn’t really have to do too much. It’s been a peaceful bar here for the last few years.”

The staff at Mortimer’s say Ron suffered from chronic back pain.

“He suffered a lot of pain. He smiled through adversity and he always had a good attitude and never complained,” said Kathy Kuhlmayer, a another longtime bartender at Mortimer’s. “He was just a really sweet person.”

His happiest days were spent at the Uptown Bar, where live music brought in a regular crowd. Just before it closed for good in 2009, Ron changed his look. He let a band member on stage cut off his long, white beard.

Ron’s daughter says he emphasized the value of kindness.

“He built so many relationships with just that little contact,” she said. “Truly an incredible guy.”

His daughter also says he taught her how to be content.

“How to be happy with what you have and to make the best out of everything,” Molly said. “Even though it may not be the most glamorous lifestyle.”

His parting words to folks headed home were often the same: “You take care, dear.”

“That was literally how he always said goodbye,” Larson said. “‘Take care, dear.'”

Ron was 58 years old. He died of a brain aneurysm earlier this month.

A memorial concert is taking place this Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Uptown VFW on Lyndale Avenue.