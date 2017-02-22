Tap Talk: Lift Bridge Raises Money For Military By Building Largest ‘Beer-Amid’

February 22, 2017 11:19 AM By Katie Fraser
Be a part of history while helping Minnesota’s military families!

Stillwater’s Lift Bridge Brewing Company is attempting to build Minnesota’s largest “beer-amid” this weekend.

The pyramid will be made entirely from consumed cans of 93X Brotherhood, a beer whose proceeds help benefit the Minnesota Military Families Foundation. Minnesota Military Families Foundation works to help military personnel, spouses and children during deployment or periods of financial hardship.

At the taproom, $1 from every $3 16 oz. can will go to the foundation.

Building will begin Friday afternoon. From 3 – 10 p.m. patrons at the taproom are invited to help create the base. Then, from 12 – 10 p.m. Saturday all cans consumed will go towards building the structure.

Saturday’s event will also feature live music and food from You Bacon Me Crazy.

No tickets are required to attend; the cost is however many beverages you consume!

Lift Bridge began brewing 93X Brotherhood last year in conjunction with 93X. From the beginning, a portion of proceeds from the beer have benefited the Minnesota’s military.

For more information on the 93X Brotherhood beer or Lift Bridge Brewing Company, visit the brewery online.

