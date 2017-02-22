Man Gets 2 Years For Lying In Terror Case

February 22, 2017 11:41 AM
Filed Under: al-Shabab, Terrorism

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for lying to the FBI about his contact with a terror suspect linked to the Somali militant group al-Shabab.

Thirty-four-year-old Mahdi Hussein Furreh pleaded guilty in October 2014 to making false statements.

Furreh’s attorney, Manny Atwal, asked that Furreh be sentenced to the four days he had already served, and supervised release or probation. Prosecutor Charles Kovats argued that Furreh should be sentenced to about two years, saying time served should be reserved only for defendants who cooperate from the start.

Furreh admitted lying to the FBI in 2014 when asked about a man who’s wanted for allegedly encouraging Minnesota Somalis to join al-Shabab in Somalia. Furreh denied knowing that man, but had actually called him several times.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia