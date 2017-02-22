Man Accused Of Raping 13-Year-Old Girl; Warrant Issued

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A warrant is out for the arrest of a 27-year-old man accused of being one of three men who raped a 13-year-old girl last year in a St. Paul apartment.
Tyresse Mario Dinote McKay, of Minneapolis, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection to the May 15 assault, court documents filed in Anoka County show. If caught and convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.
According to a criminal complaint, the victim, who was 13 years old at the time of crime, reported to police on May 16 that she was raped by three men the day before at an apartment near the Oxford Community Center.
One of the men met her at a bus stop and led her back to the apartment, the girl told police. After being forced to sleep on the kitchen floor, the girl said she escaped to the community center, where authorities were called.
In November, analysis of DNA evidence linked McKay to the crime, the complaint states. No other suspects were named in the complaint.
Comments are closed.