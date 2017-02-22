Man Found Dead In NE Minnesota Jail Identified

February 22, 2017 3:29 PM
Filed Under: St. Louis County, Virginia

VIRGINIA, Minn. (AP) — St. Louis County sheriff’s authorities have released the name of an inmate found dead in a northeastern Minnesota jail.

The inmate was identified Wednesday as 50-year-old Jack Dale Price of Ely.

A corrections deputy making his rounds at the Virginia jail on Tuesday afternoon found Price collapsed and unresponsive in his cell.

Attempts to revive Price were unsuccessful. The sheriff’s office say foul play is not suspected.

