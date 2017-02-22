1/4 Pound Of Meth Found In Kandiyohi Co. House, 7 Arrested

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Seven people were arrested after a fourth pound of methamphetamine was found inside a Kandiyohi County house.
According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday deputies were engaged in a vehicle pursuit that ended with the suspect feeling into a home on the 1000 block of NW 39th Street in Willmar.
A search warrant was issued and officials followed the suspect inside. Once inside, deputies found 1/4 pound of meth.
Seven people inside the home were taken into custody, one of whom was a Minnesota Department of Corrections fugitive.
Formal charges are pending.