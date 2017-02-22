MSP Airport Debuts ‘CLEAR’ Tech Identification Option For Travelers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new device debuted Wednesday at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport with hopes of making a trip through security much easier.
Instead of waiting for a TSA agent to review your ID and boarding pass, CLEAR members can do it with a tap of your finger or blink of an eye. CLEAR Security Identity Platforms use fingerprints and iris images to verify a person’s identity.
Passengers can then move directly to the metal detectors and bag scanners.
New members who enroll at the airport receive a one-month free trial.
The sign up process only takes about 5 minutes. After that, CLEAR costs about $180 a year, plus $50 more per family member, but kids under 18 are free with members.