MSP Airport Debuts ‘CLEAR’ Tech Identification Option For Travelers

February 22, 2017 8:28 AM
Filed Under: CLEAR Secure Identity Platform, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, MSP Airport

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new device debuted Wednesday at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport with hopes of making a trip through security much easier.

Instead of waiting for a TSA agent to review your ID and boarding pass, CLEAR members can do it with a tap of your finger or blink of an eye. CLEAR Security Identity Platforms use fingerprints and iris images to verify a person’s identity.

Passengers can then move directly to the metal detectors and bag scanners.

New members who enroll at the airport receive a one-month free trial.

The sign up process only takes about 5 minutes. After that, CLEAR costs about $180 a year, plus $50 more per family member, but kids under 18 are free with members.

