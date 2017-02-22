Charges: Drunken Driver Nearly Hits Deputy Squad Head-On In Anoka Co.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 46-year-old man is accused of driving drunk and nearly hitting a deputy’s squad car in Anoka County Sunday, according to charges filed.
Nicholas Stephen Dekart faces one count of third-degree driving while impaired, which is a gross misdemeanor, in connection to the Feb. 19 incident.
According to the criminal complaint, Anoka County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Dewey was driving eastbound on Vikings Boulevard NE in Linwood Township at 9:45 p.m. Sunday. At that time, his squad was nearly struck head-on by a vehicle driving the opposite way.
The deputy then stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Dekart, who smelled strongly of alcohol and had bloodshot and watery eyes. Dekart admitted to consuming eight drinks while playing darts in Maplewood, the complaint said.
After failing the field sobriety test and providing a preliminary breath test that resulted in a .248 BAC, Dekart was arrested and brought to the Anoka County Jail.