POTUS Tweets Rep. Ellison ‘Predicted’ His Win, Ellison Responds

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison has responded to President Donald Trump’s comments about him on Twitter Wednesday morning.

Ellison is gaining more national notoriety due to his push to become the head of the Democratic National Committee. It’s a heavily contested battle between former Labor Secretary Tom Perez, who strategists say may currently be the front-runner.

The DNC chair battle may have caught Trump’s eye, who tweeted about Ellison Wednesday:

One thing I will say about Rep. Keith Ellison, in his fight to lead the DNC, is that he was the one who predicted early that I would win! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2017

Trump was referring to a statement Ellison made in 2015, when he said Trump had “momentum and we better be ready for the fact that he might be leading the Republican ticket.” The now-true statement was met with laughs at the time.

Ellison responded shortly thereafter, saying he has another prediction:

.@realdonaldtrump, my latest call? America is coming together like never before; we'll stop your drive to divide us. #libertyjustice4all https://t.co/jifSdJbnrG — Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) February 22, 2017

The 447 DNC members will vote on the DNC chair during the party’s meeting in Atlanta on Saturday, with as many rounds as required for a candidate to get 224 votes.