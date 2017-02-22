POTUS Tweets Rep. Ellison ‘Predicted’ His Win, Ellison Responds

February 22, 2017 2:46 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Keith Ellison, Twitter

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison has responded to President Donald Trump’s comments about him on Twitter Wednesday morning.

Ellison is gaining more national notoriety due to his push to become the head of the Democratic National Committee. It’s a heavily contested battle between former Labor Secretary Tom Perez, who strategists say may currently be the front-runner.

The DNC chair battle may have caught Trump’s eye, who tweeted about Ellison Wednesday:

Trump was referring to a statement Ellison made in 2015, when he said Trump had “momentum and we better be ready for the fact that he might be leading the Republican ticket.” The now-true statement was met with laughs at the time.

Ellison responded shortly thereafter, saying he has another prediction:

The 447 DNC members will vote on the DNC chair during the party’s meeting in Atlanta on Saturday, with as many rounds as required for a candidate to get 224 votes.

