Target Center Renovation Hits Halfway Mark

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target Center’s major facelift is almost halfway done.

Tom Reller, director of the renovation project, says the arena has not been updated since it opened in 1990.

More than $100 million in renovations started in phases last summer and should wrap up mostly by October, according to Reller.

Friends Molly Thorpe and Toni Danielson work downtown near the venue and are used to the sights and sounds of construction.

“I’m not really sure what is going on,” Thorpe said. “The sidewalks are all a mess.”

Reller says the current construction may not be pleasant, but it is going to be well worth the wait once the project is completed.

He says the renovations are a necessity in order to stay competitive against other arenas, and to give fans a more modern experience.

“It’s not just concerts and games,” Reller said. “Times have changed and there is a lot more that goes into putting on nationally-broadcasted events.”

The changes started last summer with upgrades to suites and screens. Now it is on to the concourses and the exterior.

The project should be mostly complete before the start of the next Minnesota Timberwolves season.

Target Center will close down completely during the summer months so the inside can be gutted.

“Be patient,” Reller said. “Exciting and new things are coming.”