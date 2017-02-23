4 Things To Know: Powerball, $1 McDonald’s Sodas & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the top stories you need to know about this Thursday, Feb. 23. They include a Powerball winner in Indiana, and the Trump Administration’s reversal of federal guidelines for transgender students at public schools.
Trump Reverses Obama Guidelines On Transgender Students
The Trump administration has lifted federal guidelines for transgender students at public schools. The guidelines issued under the Obama administration said students should be allowed to use bathrooms and locker rooms based on their gender identity, not their biological sex at birth. It will now be up to states, and school districts, to interpret federal discrimination laws.
Shine A Light On Slavery Day
If you see red X’s all over social media Thursday, there’s a reason. Feb. 23 marks the fifth annual “Shine a Light on Slavery Day” to spread awareness about the issue. It’s spearheaded by “End it Movement,” a coalition of 16 nonprofit partners.
McD’s To Offer $1 Sodas
Quenching your thirst for sweet beverages at McDonald’s will cost you less this spring. The fast food giant is hoping $1 sodas will draw more customers into its U.S. stores. This comes as the chain fights to reverse four years of low sales. McDonald’s will start serving the cheaper drinks in April.
Powerball Jackpot Won
We regret to inform that someone in Indiana won the big Powerball drawing. The jackpot was worth an estimated $435 million. It took three months for it to climb that high. The jackpot now goes back down to $40 million for the next drawing Saturday night.