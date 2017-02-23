Winter Storm: Forecast | WX Center | Radar | Closings & Delays | Read: Significant Snow To Hit S. MN Overnight

Good Question: What Is The Twin Cities’ Snowiest Month?

February 23, 2017 10:47 PM By Heather Brown
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many Minnesotans grew up thinking March was our snowiest month.

That might have been the case 30 years ago, but snowfalls timing has changed.

The Department of Natural Resources says January is the snowiest month in the Twin Cities metro area, with an average of 12.2 inches.

It is followed by December (11.9), March (10.3), November (9.3), February (7.7) and April (2.4).

The Twin Cities metro gets, on average, 2.5 snowfalls per year that are more than 4 inches. An 8-inch snowfall happens about every other year.

And is the infamous high school tournament snowstorm for real? Over the past 10 years, it has snowed more than 10 inches during the first two weeks in March. One storm was in 2007 and the other was in 2013.

More from Heather Brown
