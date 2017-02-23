Charges: Man Leads Police On High Speed Chase On Stolen Motorcycle

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man is facing charges after allegedly hotwiring a motorcycle and leading police on a high speed chase.
According to the criminal complaint, an Anoka County Sheriff’s Deputy noticed a motorcycle running in a garage at a home in Ham Lake. The deputy knew the owner of the home did not have a valid license or motorcycle endorsement.
When the motorcycle left the garage, the deputy followed it. When the driver failed to stop at a stop sign, the deputy activated his lights.
The driver then accelerated, the complaint states, losing the deputy when he hit 100 mph.
A Blaine police officer found the motorcycle, and after a short foot pursuit, the driver was arrested.
Officer found no key in the ignition and evidence of tampering with the wiring.
The motorcycle’s owner said he did not give permission for anyone else to take his vehicle.
The driver, 27-year-old Patrick Thomas Schulz, faces one count of felony theft, one count of felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and one misdemeanor count of fleeing a peace officer with no vehicle.