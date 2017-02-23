Winter Storm: Forecast | WX Center | Radar | Closings & Delays | Read: Significant Snow To Hit S. MN Overnight

Aetna Temporarily Covers Expensive Drugs For Girl With Rare Cancer

February 23, 2017 9:09 PM
Filed Under: Aetna, Cancer, Maddison Mertz, Victoria

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There was a small victory Thursday for the family of a seven-year-old girl from Victoria who is fighting a rare form of cancer.

Doctors diagnosed Maddison Mertz with stage four cancer in her spinal cord in November.

Maddison Mertz (credit: CBS)

Maddison Mertz (credit: CBS)

Her treatment options are limited because of her age, but her doctor believes targeted chemotherapy drugs could help.

Aetna, the Mertz family’s insurance company, had denied the $20,000-a-month drugs, calling them experimental and investigational.

The company decided Thursday to approve the drugs for one month.

Click here to visit Maddison’ GoFundMe page.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia