Aetna Temporarily Covers Expensive Drugs For Girl With Rare Cancer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There was a small victory Thursday for the family of a seven-year-old girl from Victoria who is fighting a rare form of cancer.
Doctors diagnosed Maddison Mertz with stage four cancer in her spinal cord in November.
Her treatment options are limited because of her age, but her doctor believes targeted chemotherapy drugs could help.
Aetna, the Mertz family’s insurance company, had denied the $20,000-a-month drugs, calling them experimental and investigational.
The company decided Thursday to approve the drugs for one month.