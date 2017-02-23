Dayton Slams Trump Lifting Transgender Bathroom Guidance

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WCCO) — The Trump administration lifted federal guidelines that said transgender students should be allowed to use public school bathrooms and locker rooms matching their chosen gender identity.
The Wednesday decision is a reversal of an Obama-era directive issued in May. It will now be up to states and school districts to interpret whether federal sex discrimination law applies to gender identity.
On Thursday, Gov. Mark Dayton spoke out against the decision, saying it “demonizes children who simply want to go to the bathroom.”
He added, “This is not a state’s rights issue, it’s a human rights issue.”
A letter sent to schools nationwide Wednesday by the Justice and Education departments says the earlier directive caused confusion and lawsuits over how it should be applied. The new letter says the guidance is lifted, but anti-bullying safeguards will not be affected.
Although the Obama guidance was not legally binding, transgender rights advocates say it was necessary to protect students from discrimination. Opponents argued it was federal overreach.
One Comment
“Human Rights” is when warlords kidnap a whole school full of girls for forced marriage, religious extremists throwing gays from rooftops or human trafficking and sex slavery.
Gender Ideology is just a gimmick for lawsuit abuse, it’s cheaper to install single stall completely private “WC’s (Water Closets) so people can fart in complete privacy when they poop.
Like when you use the toilet at the renaissance festival, only instead of portable potty’s they can be nice toilet stalls with real toilets and walls that give you 100% privacy.