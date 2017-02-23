MnDOT Warns Drivers To Be Alert, Prepare Ahead Of Snow

Anywhere between 130 to 180 MnDOT salt trucks will hit the roads in the metro area once the snow starts to fall.

“Because of the nice weather … it allowed us to maintenance on our trucks, fix anything that may have been broken during the last round of snow,” said Gutknecht.

“Motorists, they need to start thinking now, about how … to drive on slippery roads, they need to give plows room to work,” said MnDOT Director of Communications Kevin Gutknecht.

Ahead of the snow that is expected to fall in our state from Thursday night into Friday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to make a plan and to be alert when plows are on the road.

Now, it is time to say hello to Old Man Winter once again.

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — Winter seemed like a distant memory over the past week in Minnesota, as much of the metro area was blanketed with above average temperatures for the month of February.

