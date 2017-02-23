MnDOT Warns Drivers To Be Alert, Prepare Ahead Of Snow

February 23, 2017 6:45 AM By Mary McGuire
Filed Under: Mary McGuire, Minnesota Department Of Transportation, MnDOT, Snow Plows

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — Winter seemed like a distant memory over the past week in Minnesota, as much of the metro area was blanketed with above average temperatures for the month of February.

Now, it is time to say hello to Old Man Winter once again.

Ahead of the snow that is expected to fall in our state from Thursday night into Friday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to make a plan and to be alert when plows are on the road.

“Motorists, they need to start thinking now, about how … to drive on slippery roads, they need to give plows room to work,” said MnDOT Director of Communications Kevin Gutknecht.

He tells WCCO-TV the mild weather was actually a great thing for MnDOT salt trucks.

“Because of the nice weather … it allowed us to maintenance on our trucks, fix anything that may have been broken during the last round of snow,” said Gutknecht.

Anywhere between 130 to 180 MnDOT salt trucks will hit the roads in the metro area once the snow starts to fall.

More from Mary McGuire
Comments

One Comment

  1. Jack Hackney says:
    February 23, 2017 at 7:21 am

    Fear the White !
    Call out the National Guard – I implore you now to have them on A L E R T
    The wicked White is coming ___ run

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia