Hundreds Get ‘Nevertheless, She Persisted’ Tattoos

February 23, 2017 12:46 PM
Filed Under: Elizabeth Warren, Minneapolis, tattoos

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Women have packed at least one tattoo studio in Minneapolis to get a permanent reminder that there’s solidarity in ink.

Minnesota Public Radio reports Minneapolis residents Chelsea Brink, Nora McInerny and Kate O’Reilly started a fundraiser in which people could get a tattoo of the words “Nevertheless, she persisted,” for $75.

More than 100 women came in for appointments at Brass Knuckle Tattoo Studio Tuesday afternoon.

Their tattoos reference a phrase Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell said about Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who was formally silenced on the Senate floor for reading a letter by Coretta Scott King. The words became a rallying cry for Warren’s supporters and women’s rights proponents.

Proceeds from the fundraiser went to Women Winning, a group dedicated to boosting representation of pro-choice women at all levels of office.

