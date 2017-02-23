St. Cloud PD: Man Showed Knife, Uttered Racial Slur At Store

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Cloud police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of threatening to use a knife against people standing outside of a grocery store.
Police say the incident happened Wednesday night at about 8 p.m. at the Coborn’s store on the 900 block of Cooper Avenue South.
A customer told police a man who was between 50 and 60 years old unfolded a knife and said he may harm some individuals standing in front of the building.
The customers said the man used a racial slur when referring to his possible targets. The man left the store without incident.
The suspect is described as a white man who was balding, wearing glasses and had on a black sweatshirt and jeans.
Anyone with information about him is asked to call St. Cloud Police at 320-251-1200, or the Tri-County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-255-1301. Tips can also be sent anonymously by sending a text message to the number 274637. Start the text with “TRITIP,” enter a space and then type your information.
Comments are closed.