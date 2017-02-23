Police: Man Who Hit Pedestrian In St. Paul May Have Been Impaired; Victim ID’d

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police think a driver may have been impaired before hitting and killing a pedestrian.
The crash happened just after 5 Wednesday night at Dayton Avenue and Mississippi Boulevard.
Police say a young man was hit and killed in a crosswalk.
The driver, whom police identified as 60-year-old Peter Holmes Berge, stayed at the scene and was cooperative with officers. He was arrested and booked for criminal vehicle operation, police said.
“The pedestrian maybe was out for a jog, was in the crosswalk apparently and was struck by the SUV and killed,” Steve Linders of the St. Paul Police Department said. “Very tragic situation.”
Thursday, police identified the pedestrian as 35-year-old Scott Allen Spoo of Woodbury.
The investigation is ongoing.