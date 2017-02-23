Suspect, Victim Identified In Fatal Chisago Co. Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The suspect and victim in a fatal Chisago County shooting Wednesday have been identified.
Authorities responded to a report of a shooting at about 12:33 p.m. in North Chisago Lake Township. When officers arrived, a man was pronounced dead at the scene. He is identified as 62-year-old Donn Allan Johnson.
Authorities say 42-year-old Carl Patrick Anderson was taken into custody, and there is no danger to the public. He’s being held at the Chisago County Jail on second-degree murder charges.
The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what led up to the incident, with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.