2 Charged After Trooper Seizes 1 Lb. Of Meth During Traffic Stop

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people are jailed on controlled substance charges after a state trooper seized a pound of meth from their vehicle earlier this week.
According to the criminal complaint, a trooper pulled over 35-year-old Christopher George Nytes and 25-year-old Morgan Marie Scheff in Coleraine in northern Minnesota Monday.
The vehicle Nytes was driving was in violation of the “Move Over Law,” according to the complaint.
During the traffic stop, the trooper noted signs of drug use in Scheff’s behavior and was told she had a warrant for her arrest.
The trooper searched the vehicle with the help of a K9 and found a 14.4 ounces of methamphetamine in a toiletry bag and another 1.6 ounces in a baggie.
Nytes and Scheff were both arrested and charged with first degree controlled substance crime. A judge set bail for Nytes at $150,000 unconditional, $75,000 conditional and $50,000 conditional including compliance with a drug testing program.
Scheff’s bail was set at $150,000 unconditional and $75,000 conditional including compliance with a drug testing program.
Scheff has a previous conviction for controlled substance crime in the fifth degree in 2014.
The two are scheduled to appear in court again Feb. 27.