At CPAC, Walker Calls For More Power For States Under Trump

February 23, 2017 11:32 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Scott Walker, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker says he is optimistic that states will get more power under President Donald Trump’s administration.

Walker spoke about transferring more power to the states Thursday at the Conservative Political Action Conference’s annual meeting in suburban Washington.

He says other than the military and “maybe preserving things like Social Security and Medicare, I think just about everything else is better done by the states.”

Walker says he “loved” Trump’s Cabinet and hoped it, along with Congress, would make transformational changes to send more power back to the states.

He says “this is a unique opportunity in time to have transformational change.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

