Working For The Weekend: Home + Garden Show, Lumberjack 5K & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As we get ready for the return of winter this weekend, you can either escape it or embrace it!

The Home + Garden Show

The Home + Garden Show is taking place over the Minneapolis Convention Center over the next two weekends!

Learn inspirational ideas for your home, attend celebrity presentations, or check out cooking demos from top local chefs.

The show boasts great deals and shopping experiences all related to home, gardening, remodeling, and home décor.

“Space Oddity!”

City of Lakes Waldorf School proudly presents its 24th Annual Circus, “Space Oddity!”

Come see “out of this world” performances from 6th, 7th, and 8th-grade students, including acrobatics, juggling, clowning, and more.

Shows are Friday and Saturday at the Woman’s Club of Minneapolis Theatre.

Lumberjack 5k

Saturday is the day to show just how Minnesotan you are at the first Sota Lumberjack 5k Trek at Brookview Golf Course in Golden Valley.

Bring your breaded fellas and plaid for this noncompetitive 5k.

No chip timers or racing bibs allowed and pit stops are highly encouraged.

Eelpout Festival

Finally, the 38th year International Eelpout Festival takes over Leech Lake this weekend.

The angling begins at 5 p.m. Thursday followed by four days of dog sled rides, curling and a slew of family fun.

But this year, the warmer winter means only snowmobiles and ATVs are allowed on the ice.