2017 American Birkebeiner Canceled; BirkieStock Replaces Ski Race

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As residents in southern Minnesota complain about increasingly high snow totals, folks in Wisconsin are wishing they could say the same.
Due to unseasonable weather, including rain and the false promise of a snowstorm, the American Birkebeiner ski race has been canceled.
The path of the yearly race, which takes place in the Hayward and Cable areas of Wisconsin, was adjusted earlier this month due to weather. The cancellation was announced Friday.
In lieu of the race, organizers announced the inaugural BirkieStock, a “celebration of the American Birkbeiner Trailhead & start area.”
Beginning at 9:30 Saturday morning, buses will transport riders from the Como Parking Lot to the American Birkebeiner Trailhead.
Crews have created a 5K ski loop for those still itching to hit the slopes. The event will also feature live music, food and more.
