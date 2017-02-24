4 Things To Know: Trump & Kasich; Wall Street; Home & Garden Show & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’s Friday and we’re all looking forward to the weekend, but here are the four things you need to know about for Feb. 24.

They include a tentative meeting at the White House including President Donald Trump and Ohio Governor John Kasich, more information on the death of Kim Jon Un’s half-brother, a hot streak on Wall Street and this weekend’s Home & Garden Show in Minneapolis.

Trump, Kasich To Meet At White House

Former primary foes President Donald Trump and Ohio Governor John Kasich have plans for a “tentative” meeting at the White House on Friday. Kasich was an outspoken critic of the president and refused to vote for him in the general election.

There is no word on what they plan to discuss.

Chemical Agent Kills North Korean Leader’s Half-Brother

Malaysian authorities say tests verify North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s half-brother was killed with a chemical called VX nerve agent. Kim Jong Nam died shortly after two women rubbed a substance on his face as he was checking in for a flight earlier this month.

VX nerve agent is a chemical weapon that has been banned by the United Nations.

Will Hot Streak Continue On Wall Street?

Investors are waking up to see if Wall Street continues its hot streak. The Dow closed at a record-setting high for the tenth day in a row on Thursday, continuing its longest run of consecutive highs since 1992.

Markets are up 13 percent since Election Day.

Minneapolis Convention Center Hosts Home & Garden Show

The Home and Garden Show will be at the Minneapolis Convention Center over the next two weekends. More than a thousand experts will be there, sharing new ideas and advice.

You’ll even see some famous faces from HGTV.