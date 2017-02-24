Delta Flight Heading To MSP Diverted Due To Aircraft ‘Maintenance Issue’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Delta Air Lines says a flight heading from Mexico to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport needed to be diverted Thursday due to a maintenance issue.
According to the air line, the flight crew of Delta Flight 336 from Ixtapa, Mexico elected to divert the plane to Harlingen, Texas out of an abundance of caution following the plane’s issue.
Delta says the Airbus A320 landed without incident and the 139 customers were re-accommodated on an alternate aircraft.
“The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority and we apologize for the inconvenience,” Delta said in a statement.
The flight was initially scheduled to land at MSP Airport at 7:20 p.m. Thursday night. Now, it’s expected to arrive at 10 a.m. Friday.