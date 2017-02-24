Bemidji Police Look For Missing Boy, 13

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bemidji police are looking for a missing International Falls teen.
Gary Allen Tilander, 13, was last seen Wednesday night on the 600 block of Mississippi Avenue.
Tilander is 6-foot-1 and weighs about 160 pounds, with sandy blond hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black Flight Jordan Jumpman hoodie and a charcoal-gray backpack with the number “23” on it. He was also wearing black, high-top Nike shoes.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call police at 218-333-9111, or call 911.
