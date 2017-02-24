Winter Storm: Gallery | Forecast | WX Center | Radar | Closings | Story: Impressive Snowfall In South Minn.

Bemidji Police Look For Missing Boy, 13

February 24, 2017 2:46 PM
Filed Under: Bemidji, Bemidji Police, International Falls

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bemidji police are looking for a missing International Falls teen.

Gary Allen Tilander, 13, was last seen Wednesday night on the 600 block of Mississippi Avenue.

Tilander is 6-foot-1 and weighs about 160 pounds, with sandy blond hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black Flight Jordan Jumpman hoodie and a charcoal-gray backpack with the number “23” on it. He was also wearing black, high-top Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call police at 218-333-9111, or call 911.

