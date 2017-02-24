Winter Storm: Forecast | WX Center | Radar | Closings | Traffic | Read: Impressive Snowfall In South Minn.

We’re All Pretty Much Lazy, Study Finds

February 24, 2017 7:48 AM
Filed Under: Lazy, University Of College London

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When it comes down to it — are we all really just lazy? New research seems to back that up.

A University of College London study says we’re all wired to take the path of least resistance.

They used a test that had people tracking dots on a screen by using levers. One of the levers was heavier and harder to move. The volunteers started making their decisions so they could avoid the more difficult lever.

Therefore, the study concludes, the low-hanging fruit will most likely always look more appealing.

