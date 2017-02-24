Rep. Betty McCollum Holds Town Hall In St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Congresswoman Betty McCollum held a public meeting Friday to talk about the Affordable Care Act, Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid.
She said the programs are vital. Congresswoman McCollum focused on how to fight against elimination and cuts. Many there shared personal stories about the importance of such polices and programs.
“Last year today my wife was diagnosed with stage four cancer. She is here today,” one constituent told McCollum. “You have a chance to earn my vote because my party has abandoned me. … What are you doing to do to help fix the Affordable Care Act, and what can I do to help you to keep the ACA from being repealed?”
Earlier in the week, Republican Congressman Tom Emmer held a town hall meeting to hear from his constituents about education, immigration and health care.