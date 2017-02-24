Police Pursuit Ends With Off-Road Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A high speed police chase in the Twin Cities ended with an off-road crash in the St. Michael area Friday afternoon.
Authorities said the chase began on Interstate 694 at Long Lake Road, when a trooper noticed a Ford Explorer driving at high speeds. A passenger in the truck called 911, and reported that she and another person in the vehicle had been assaulted by the person driving it.
The trooper attempted to pull the driver over, but the driver instead fled.
Stop sticks were laid in multiple spots, and near Highway 101, the driver went into the ditch in an effort to avoid them.
The driver then ran from the vehicle, authorities said, before being stopped by officers.
Police haven’t identified the driver, but he was arrested for fleeing police. He had an outstanding warrant, authorities said.