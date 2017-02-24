Snowstorm Dodges Metro Area, Clobbers Southeast Minn. Western Wis.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The path of the winter storm shifted further south and has missed most of the Twin Cities, but parts of southern Minnesota and western Minnesota are waking up to some impressive snowfall totals.

Snow began to fall Thursday evening in southern Minnesota, and cities like Mapleton have already reported 12.7 inches of snow. Wabasha has reported 10 inches of snow so far. Spring Park, Lake City and Maiden Rock are reporting 8 or more inches of snow.

6 a.m. Snowfall totals



“These are down toward Red Wing, Rochester, that’s where we are seeing our biggest totals so far this morning and those numbers are just going to grow rapidly as the day goes on and the snow continues to fall,” meteorologist Matt Brickman said.

The storm features a razor-sharp gradient cutting northeast across Minnesota south of the cities.

“You can see parts of Washington, Dakota County getting real heavy snow … and then you look up toward Woodbury and it’s snow free, so a super-sharp cutoff,” Brickman said.

In addition to large snowfall numbers, you have to factor in the wind. There are white out conditions with very low visibility in parts of southeast Minnesota, including Faribault, Rochester and Red Wing.



Team coverage in Janesville & Rochester:



“This is combination of wind and snow, especially as you get out in rural areas or more open areas,” Brickman said. “The road is going to be covered up and your visibility is going to be chopped down to just a few hundred feet.”

That’s why MnDOT is urging people not to drive in southcentral and southeastern Minnesota. People are urged to be cautious and avoid driving in western Minnesota as well.