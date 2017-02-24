Police: South St. Paul Offender Wanted On New Sex Crime

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The South St. Paul Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a sex offender who is non-compliant and wanted for a new offense involving first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Christopher Donald Lee Blair, 35, was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with “Blair” on the back of it. He is described as a white male about 6 feet, 1 inches tall and weighing about 212 pounds with brown hair and a possible beard or mustache.
Authorities believe he may be driving a 2015 silver Ford Fiesta with a Minnesota license plate 115-TGV. He is known to carry weapons and should not be approached.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts or who might have seen him is asked to call 911 immediately.