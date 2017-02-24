Winter Storm: Gallery | Forecast | WX Center | Radar | Closings | Story: Impressive Snowfall In South Minn.

St. Cloud Police Seize Meth, Marijuana During Traffic Stop; Man Arrested

February 24, 2017 3:34 PM
Filed Under: St. Cloud

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police arrested a man in St. Cloud Wednesday after finding meth and marijuana in his car during a traffic stop.

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, 32-year-old Matthew Simon Umbreit of Sauk Rapids was arrested on second degree controlled substance charges.

Officers pulled Umbreit over at Eighth Avenue South and Ninth Street South at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday. During the stop, officers seized more than 40 grams of meth, 35 grams of marijuana and $3,500 in cash.

Umbreit is being held in the Stearns County Jail.

