St. Cloud Police Seize Meth, Marijuana During Traffic Stop; Man Arrested

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police arrested a man in St. Cloud Wednesday after finding meth and marijuana in his car during a traffic stop.
According to the St. Cloud Police Department, 32-year-old Matthew Simon Umbreit of Sauk Rapids was arrested on second degree controlled substance charges.
Officers pulled Umbreit over at Eighth Avenue South and Ninth Street South at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday. During the stop, officers seized more than 40 grams of meth, 35 grams of marijuana and $3,500 in cash.
Umbreit is being held in the Stearns County Jail.