St. Cloud Police Seize Meth, Marijuana During Traffic Stop; Man Arrested

Snowstorm Dodges Metro Area, Clobbers Southeast Minn. The path of the winter storm shifted further south and has missed most of the Twin Cities, but parts of southern Minnesota and western Minnesota are waking up to some impressive snowfall totals.

Good Question: What Is The Twin Cities' Snowiest Month?Many Minnesotans grew up thinking March was our snowiest month. That might have been the case 30 years ago, but snowfalls timing has changed.

Coming Snowstorm Puts Girls Basketball Tourney At RiskThis weekend's girls' youth basketball tournament, billed as one of the largest in the state, will draw 260 teams from the three-state region. Unfortunately, the teams may be met by up to 18 inches of snow.