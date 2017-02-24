Wadena Co. Sheriff’s Office Seeking Elderly Man Who May Be Lost

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police are looking for an elderly man who may be lost in northern or central Minnesota.
The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office said 89-year-old Richard Giles left his home in Verndale Tuesday afternoon or early evening.
Thursday morning, he was seen leaving a Super 8 Motel in Grand Rapids, where he was staying after getting lost.
Friday around 8:30 a.m., he purchased gas at Captain Dan’s Crow’s Nest Cenex in Mora.
Giles is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, 165 pounds with hazel eyes and gray, balding hair, with a gray mustache and beard.
He is driving a 2012 burgundy GMC Terrain, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities are concerned for his welfare due to his age and weather conditions.
If you have information about Giles’ whereabouts, please contact the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office at 218-631-7600 or notify local law enforcement.