4 Things To Do From Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017

It feels like February again
1. May the force be with you. It’s Star Wars Day at the Science Museum of Minnesota, so don’t forget your costume. The event from a galaxy far, far away runs Saturday from noon until 4 p.m.
2. Come celebrate a pretty ugly fish. The 38th annual International Eelpout Festival continues on Leech Lake in Walker Saturday. Besides the fishing, there are also other family-fun activities. No vehicles are allowed on the ice this year, but it’s still plenty thick.
3. Celebrate National Engineers Week at the Works Museum in Bloomington. Tech Fest gathers experts in the field of engineering and technology to share their work with kids interested in STEM. Tech Fest is Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
4. And it sure feels like spring at the Home and Garden Show. This is the first of two full weekends at the Minneapolis Convention Center. There are more than 1,000 experts sharing new ideas and advice for your home. There are also exhibits with innovative products and services. A slew of celebrity guest experts will also be there. Hours Saturday are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $14 at the door.