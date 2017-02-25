Mike’s Mix: Contemporary Pastis Cocktail @ Esker Grove

Each week, Mike Augustyniak finds a new cocktail from a local mixologist. This week, he heads inside the Walker Arts Center to check out a cocktail from the Esker Grove.
Contemporary Pastis Cocktail
¼ oz (fat) Honey syrup *
1 ¼ oz Prince Pastis
5 oz Green Tea (hot)
* To make honey syrup: stir 2 parts of hot water into 1 part honey
Instructions:
Add honey syrup and Pastis to a small Collins glass or coupe. Slowly add the green tea, and watch the liquid become milky-cloudy. Enjoy while warm.
Esker Grove is the bright, modern, airy cafe and dining room inside the Walker Art Center, overlooking the Sculpture Garden. In addition to classic and contemporary cocktails, wine, beer, and Spyhouse coffee, chef Doug Flicker creates New American fare.