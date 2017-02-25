Minnesota’s Ryan Dungey Earns 2nd AMA Supercross Victory

WEEKEND BREAK: Why Is February So Short? | Weather Forecasting 101 | How Many Minnesotans Have Oscars?

February 25, 2017 9:12 PM
Filed Under: AMA Supercross, Ryan Dungey

ATLANTA (AP) — Ryan Dungey raced to his second AMA Supercross victory of the season and 33rd overall 450SX Class win Saturday night at the Georgia Dome.

The KTM star from Minnesota increased his lead in the season standings to 25 points over KTM’s Marvin Musquin and 27 in front of Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac.

Tomac, the winner of three of the previous four events, was second Saturday.

KTM’s Blake Baggett finished third.

Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne won the Eastern Regional 250SK race for his first career victory. Osborne took the season lead, two points ahead of ahead of Kawasaki’s Joey Savatgy.

KTM’s Alex Martin was second, followed by Yamaha’s Colt Nichols. Savatgy, the winner last week in the opener in Minneapolis, was fourth.

