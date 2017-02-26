Gophers Hold Off Wisconsin To Earn Series Split

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The University of Minnesota men’s hockey team held off Wisconsin 3-2 Saturday night to earn a series split and regain sole possession of first place in the Big Ten with two series remaining.
Justin Kloos scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal at the 14:54 mark of the third period on assists from Rem Pitlick and Tyler Sheehy. The line combined for six points in the game with two goals and four assists.
The Gophers took an early 2-0 lead on goals from Pitlick and Ryan Norman. The Badgers answered with two power-play goals in the second period to tie the game 2-2.
Kloos’s third period goal was the sixth game-winner for him this year and the 13th game-winning goal.
Eric Schierhorn made 29 saves for his league-leading 21st win of the season.
The Gophers (21-9-2, 12-4) have a three-point lead over Wisconsin with four Big Ten games left in the regular season. Minnesota travels to Michigan next weekend.