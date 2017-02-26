WEEKEND BREAK: Why Is February So Short? | Weather Forecasting 101 | How Many Minnesotans Have Oscars?

Klobuchar Hosting Forum For Ukrainian Community

February 26, 2017 9:51 AM
Filed Under: Marie Yovanovich, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Ukrainian Community

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Democratic U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar will host a forum with Minnesota’s Ukrainian community Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis.

The U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovich, will join in via video conference. Klobuchar has introduced a bipartisan bill that would impose strong sanctions against Russia to address cyber attacks, human rights violations, and the illegal annexation of land in Ukraine and Georgia.

Minnesota is home to more than 10,000 people of Ukrainian descent.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia