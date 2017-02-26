WEEKEND BREAK: Why Is February So Short? | Weather Forecasting 101 | How Many Minnesotans Have Oscars?

Authorities ID Woman Killed In Crash By Suspected Drunk Driver

February 26, 2017 10:19 AM
Filed Under: Fatal Crash, Lisa Esping, Minneapolis Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 55-year-old Minneapolis woman died Friday night after being hit by a suspected drunk driver.

The Minneapolis Police Department responded to the crash at about 6 p.m. The woman was driving eastbound on 29th Avenue North when she was hit by a vehicle heading southbound on Newton Avenue North.

The woman’s car then hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as Lisa Esping of Minneapolis, and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner says she died of multiple blunt force injuries in the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 28-year-old male, fled the scene but later returned and was arrested. He has not yet been formally charged. Authorities say alcohol was likely a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

