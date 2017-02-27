4 Things To Know: Governors’ Dinner, Daytona 500 & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the stories you need to know about for Monday, Feb. 27. They include a first-time winner at the Daytona 500, and an update on the incident in New Orleans when a driver ran into a Mardi Gras crowd.
Trump Meets With Governors
President Donald Trump will meet with the nation’s governors at the White House a day ahead of his first address to Congress. At the Governors’ Dinner Sunday night, the president said he plans to offer details on how he would overhaul the Affordable Care Act. He’s also expected to outline plans for an amended version of his travel ban this week.
Mardi Gras Driver Was Drunk, Police Say
Officers say the driver accused of plowing through a Mardi Gras parade was drunk. New Orleans Police say 25-year-old Neilson Rizzuto had a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit. More than two dozen people were hurt in the crash.
Pacquiao Announces Next Bout
Boxing legend and Filipino senator Manny Pacquiao has announced a date for his next fight. He’ll take on former British lightweight Olympic champion Amir Khan April 23, but the location has not been announced yet. Pacquiao and Khan are no strangers; they were both trained together by the same coach.
Busch Wins 1st Daytona 500 Title
Kurt Busch is celebrating his first ever win at the Daytona 500. The 38-year-old veteran driver dodged several wrecks during Sunday’s race, ending the competition with a thrilling last-lap pass. Busch is one of several members on the Stewart-Haas Racing team co-owned by former Nascar driver, Tony Stewart.