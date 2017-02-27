American Lung Association hosts ‘Fight For Air’ Climb At U.S. Bank Tower

February 27, 2017 8:02 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Hundreds spent part of their weekend climbing stairs for a good cause.

On Saturday morning, the American Lung Association hosted the 10th annual “Fight For Air” climb at U.S. Bank Tower in downtown Minneapolis.

Some firefighters taking part wore up to 80 pounds of gear.

Organizers said there’s friendly competition between some departments.

“They’re always competing against each other to see who can climb fasted, but, more importantly, who can raise the most money.” Bob Moffitt, of the American Lung Association in Minnesota, said.

“We’ve been training individually, and this is our first go round so we are going to give it a shot.” Capt. Brian Brandt, from the Inver Grove Heights Fire Department said.

“I stay pretty fit. So, I think it’s going to be pretty tough but I think I should be able to complete it just fine,” Inver Grove Heights firefighter Scott Delong said.

Ninety cents of every dollar raised goes to the American Lung Association.

Saturday’s even raised more than $200,000.

