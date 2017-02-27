Best Corned Beef And Cabbage In Minnesota

By Linda Cameron A plate of corned beef or corned beef hash once a day might not be enough. Corned beef lovers can fill up on breakfast hash or a corned beef dinner at these neighborhood gastropubs and restaurants. Here, corned beef is consistently on the menu. On St. Patrick’s Day, you’ll only have to wait to be seated.

Cork’s Irish Pub

175 10th St. E.

St. Paul, MN 55101

(651) 224-5111

www.facebook.com/CorksIrishPub This iconic Irish pub has a cozy niche inside the elegant Embassy Suites. It’s a shame the pub’s original website is no longer around. It posted a colorful history and a beautiful menu. One could also read about the gift of gab from Cork, Ireland. But you can chat about this over a delicious traditional corned beef dinner. Amazingly tender and very au jus, this dinner is one of many reasons the pub fills with patrons. For $15.00, the dinner comes with cabbage, roasted carrots, garlic mashed potatoes, and parsley sauce. If in the mood for a corned beef sandwich, Cork’s Pub has a house braised corned beef Reuben on caraway rye with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and a creamy dressing, all for $11.00.

McGarry’s Pub

5189 Main St. E.

Maple Plain, MN 55359

(763) 479-4031

www.mcgarryspub.com At this gastropub, you can get your fill of corned beef with your favorite pint, wine or spirits. For breakfast, McGarry’s has corned beef hash and corned beef benedict. The hash dish comes with tri-colored potatoes, green onions, green pepper, bacon, jalapeno, an egg, basic white sauce, and toast. The corned beef benedict consists of corned beef over English muffins, topped with two eggs and white sauce, and served with a side of hash browns. For starters, whether breakfast, lunch or dinner, you can get corned beef Irish rolls made with wontons, sauerkraut, cabbage, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing. Or you can substitute Irish rolls with beef brisket added to poutine. The corned beef and cabbage, served for lunch and dinner, is gluten free. In this traditional dish are roasted corn beef, boiled white potatoes, cabbage, and gluten free white sauce. Breakfast is served Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. until noon. Lunch and dinner are from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Oh, yes – don’t forget the corned beef Reuben sandwich with pumpernickel, Swiss, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing.

Patrick McGovern’s Pub & Restaurant

225 7th St. W.

St. Paul, MN 55102

(651) 224-5821

A neat and cozy neighborhood pub, Pat McGovern's serves corned beef hash for Sunday breakfast and a corned beef dinner every Wednesday evening. Patrons often come on Sunday for the Boom Hash, a robust blend of roast beef and corned beef served with eggs, potatoes, onions, and a side of toast. They can also order the classic grilled Reuben with corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss, and thousand island dressing over fresh pumpernickel. The corned beef and cabbage dish is a simple traditional meal consisting of slow-cooked corned beef, cabbage, boiled potatoes, and carrots. This mid-week special is a great way to get through the rest of the week.

The Liffey

175 7th St. W.

St. Paul, MN 55102

(651) 556-1420

www.theliffey.com At The Liffey, the Reuben is a signature dish. It can be ordered as a small plate, a half sandwich, or a full sandwich. The Liffey corned beef and cabbage dinner is another culinary signature. Carefully prepared with slow-cooked corned beef brisket, cabbage, mashed potatoes, braised carrots and garlic cream sauce, this dinner substantially satisfies. Sandwiched or plated, corned beef at The Liffey is known as one of the best.