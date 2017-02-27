Get Movin’ Monday: Your Best Buys For March

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — March is the month we officially welcome Spring, and even if you’re planning to stay glued to the couch for March Madness, you’ll likely also go shopping. Chrysa Duran from Thrifty Jinxy has some tips on how to save money this March.

Cleaning Supplies

March is the beginning of spring cleaning season, so you’ll start to see lots of sales on cleaning products. Look for coupons to stack with store sales to save even more.

Golf Clubs

Buying clubs now will save you money versus when the prices raise to meet demands during peak golfing season. Plus, this is the time of year new models come out for summer, so sporting goods stores and golf shops will be selling older models at a discount to make room for the new.

Running Shoes

People aren’t just getting ready to head to the golf course, they will be hitting the jogging trails too, so it’s a good time to buy new running shoes. Again, as new spring/summer styles make their way into stores the older styles will be at a discount. On the flip side, you’ll also see deals on exercise machines like treadmills since people will want to be exercising outside rather than inside.

Crafts

March is National Craft Month, so check with your favorite local craft stores to see if they are holding special events or sales and also check out larger stores or online craft suppliers. Sites like Craftsy.com will be offering sales on online craft classes so you can learn techniques to perfect your skills or learn a brand new craft.

Frozen Foods

March is also National Frozen Food Month. Grocery chains will be having sales and some will have special promotions like giveaways. Just check your store’s website, Facebook page or weekly flyer to see what is being offered. Also, popular national brands will have coupons available at Coupons.com, as well as in Sunday coupon inserts.

You can find more details and even enter to win cash or a new freezer to store all that food at Chrysa’s blog.