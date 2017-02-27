Gopher Basketball Receiving Votes In Latest AP Poll

February 27, 2017 11:31 AM
Filed Under: Gopher Basketball, Richard Pitino, University Of Minnesota Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Despite seven straight wins and the last two by double digits, the University of Minnesota did not appear in the Associated Press top-25 rankings on Monday.

If you ask coach Richard Pitino, he probably prefers his Gophers program stays under the radar as long as humanly possible. After the Gophers were ranked No. 24 earlier this season, Minnesota lost five straight games in Big Ten play.

In Monday’s poll, the Gophers are the top team not ranked with 66 votes. Minnesota improved to 10-6 in Big Ten play after beating Penn State 81-71 on Saturday at Williams Arena. It was their seventh straight league victory. The Gophers also had an impressive 89-75 win at Maryland last Wednesday to solidify their spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Minnesota is 10-6 in the Big Ten with games left at home against Nebraska Thursday night, and at Wisconsin next Sunday. The Gophers are currently in a three-way tie for third with Maryland and Michigan State.

Minnesota’s biggest goal this week is to solidify a top-four seed in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament. Doing so would give the Gophers a double-bye, and they would automatically advance to the Friday quarterfinals.

