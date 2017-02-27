Wild’s Parise, Pominville Diagnosed With Mumps

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild announced Monday two of their players have been diagnosed with mumps.
Zach Parise and Jason Pominville will be placed in isolation for five days, the team said. Other members of the Wild organization with symptoms are being tested.
Team doctors gave players and staff an MMR vaccination recently.
Several Wild players fought the mumps in 2014 as well, including Ryan Suter. Multiple NHL teams were afflicted by the disease that year.
The Wild play the Los Angeles Kings at home Monday night at 7.