Tap Talk: Town Hall Brews Up 12 Beers For Barrel-Aged Week

Deep into the descent of a Midwest winter, there are few things that can thaw a Minnesotan.
But every February, one event does its best to warm bodies from the inside out – Minneapolis’ Town Hall Brewery’s barrel-aged week.
For seven days each February, Mike Hoops and his team at Town Hall celebrate the big, bold flavor of barrel-aged brews by dedicating an entire week to them.
While this year’s winter was more mild than normal, thankfully Town Hall’s selections were not.
From Feb. 19 through 25, the beloved brewery released 12 barrel-aged brews.
These included:
- Foolish Red, a Quadrupel aged in French oak red wine barrels
- Foolish Angel, a Quadrupel aged in bourbon barrels
- Single Barrel Reserve Foolish Angel
- Manhattan Reserve, a Belgian-style Grand Cru aged in bourbon barrels
- Twisted Trace, an American Barleywine aged in bourbon barrels
- E.T. Wee, a Scottish-style Wee Heavy aged in bourbon barrels
- Eye Wine Red, a Minnesota honey ale aged in French oak red wine barrels
- Eye Wine White, a Minnesota honey ale aged in American chardonnay barrels
- Le Baltique, a Baltic porter aged in oak red wine barrels
- Project 3106, a Belgian-style strong Brown Ale aged in bourbon barrels
- Buffalo Bock, a German-style Weizenbock aged in bourbon barrels
- Czar Jack, a Russian Imperial Stout aged in whiskey barrels
All brews were available on tap and in growlers. Any style that was no sold out is available for purchase in the taproom.
For those that missed Barrel-Aged Week, it is expected to be taking place again in February 2018.