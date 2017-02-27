U Of M Changes Name Of Homecoming King, Queen To ‘Royals’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Changes are coming to the Homecoming court at the University of Minnesota in 2017.
In an effort toward gender inclusivity, the titles of Homecoming King and Queen have been changed to Homecoming Royals.
The title “Royals” was chosen as it was felt to be gender-neutral.
“We wish to promote a spirit of inclusion,” a recent press release from the U of M Student Union and Activities said. “This change allows the University to select the best student representatives for the U of M based on campus and community involvement – regardless of gender.”
The two “Royals” can be any combination of gender identity.