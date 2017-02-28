4 Things To Know: Trump’s Joint Session Address, SpaceX Moon Trip & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From President Donald Trump’s first televised address to a joint session Congress to SpaceX’s moon trip, here is a look at the top four stories from Feb. 28, 2017.

Trump To Give First Televised Joint Session Address

President Donald Trump goes “prime time” Tuesday for his first nationally televised address before a joint session of Congress.

The president is expected to talk about his accomplishments since taking office. He’s also set to outline his plans to repeal and replace Obamacare, lower taxes and fix the nation’s infrastructure.

The address begins at 8 p.m.

Wall Street Awaits Trumps Comments On Tax Cuts

Investors on Wall Street are waiting to hear what President Trump says Tuesday night about tax cuts and other business friendly policies during his speech.

On Monday, the Dow Jones gained 15 points, closing at a record high for the 12th consecutive session.

The NASDAQ added 16 points.

Federal Judge To Hear Arguments In DAPL Case

A federal judge is set to hear arguments about whether to stop construction on the Dakota Access Pipeline.

It stems from a lawsuit brought by two Native American tribes. They say the pipeline threatens their right clean water.

The Army Corps of Engineers and the company behind the project say the claim is lacking.

SpaceX Flies 2 To The Moon

Two thrill seekers are paying SpaceX to make a trip around the moon next year.

CEO Elon Musk says the space tourists have put down a significant deposit, but didn’t say how much.

The travelers will undergo fitness tests and start training later this year.