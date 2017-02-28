Anoka Man Accused Of Posting Revenge Porn On Fake Facebook Page

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 38-year-old Anoka man is facing felony “revenge porn” charges after creating a fake Facebook account and posting nude and sexually suggestive photos of his ex-wife, along with defamatory messages.

Michael Weigel is charged with three counts of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, according to charges filed in Ramsey County. The statue, also known as the revenge porn law, went into effect in August.

According to the criminal complaint, Weigel admitted to authorities that he created a fake Facebook account in December, pretending to be his ex-wife’s new boyfriend. He then sent friend requests out to all of the man’s friends, including his ex-wife’s relatives.

Then, he posted about 20 photos of his ex-wife in sexual poses, with her face clearly identifiable. The woman found out about the photos on the Facebook page after family and friends saw the images.

Along with the images, Weigel also admitted to posting defamatory messages about his ex-wife and her boyfriend on the page, the complaint states. Some of the messages named his ex’s place of employment and suggested that she was not suitable to work there.

In a January interview with police, Weigel allegedly told officers: “Yeah, guys, I created that website…I was lashing out to expose them for the adulterers that they are.”

Weigel is scheduled to appear in court on March 20. He is not currently in custody.

If convicted of the revenge porn charges, he faces a maximum penalty of 3 years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine for each count.